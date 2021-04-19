Chad ethnic clashes shocking, says Buhari, sympathises with Deby, Al-Sisi over tragic incidents

President Muhammadu extended his heartfelt to President Idriss Deby Itno of Chad in the wake of the ethnic clashes in the South Eastern of Salamat that claimed several lives.

“I am shocked and saddened by the incident that shattered decades of relative peace and stability in Chad,” President said according to a statement by his media aide, Shehu , adding that “ethnic and tribal clashes is a threat to African unity and stability and Nigeria joins the rest of Africa to deplore the latest eruption of violence in Chad.”

Underscoring the need for African and people to manage their diversity with tolerance and understanding, the President noted that “a threat to stability in one part of Africa is a threat to the rest of us.”

According to President “given Africa’s economic and social , we cannot afford mutual destruction that makes our more complicated.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari also commiserated with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the government and people of Egypt over the train accident in Northern Cairo that killed dozens of people and  98 others.

