CGE Africa empowers female professionals in fisheries to tackle climate change, GBV

By Angela Atabo

The Center for Gender Economics in Africa (CGE Africa) has empowered young female professionals in fisheries to address climate change and gender-based violence crises within Nigeria’s blue economy.

According to the Programme Manager of CGE Africa, Regina Solomon, the two-day capacity building workshop held in Akure brought together the Future Women Leaders in Fisheries Fellowship (FUWOLIFF) programme, representing four Southwestern universities.

Solomon said the workshop provided a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, strategy development, and collaborative action.

“This is to safeguard Nigeria’s aquatic ecosystems while advancing women’s economic participation in fisheries and aquaculture.

“CGE Africa’s workshop marks a critical step toward bridging gender gaps and fostering sustainability in Nigeria’s blue economy.

“As FUWOLIFF fellows return to their institutions and communities, their newfound expertise promises to drive meaningful change that safeguards both the environment and the women who depend on it.”

One of the facilitators, Engr. Nurudeen Tiamiyu, an Aquaculture expert, while speaking on “Climate Threats and Adaptive Solutions” underscored the severe impacts of climate change on fisheries.

Tiamiyu said climate change also affects rising water temperatures; disrupt fish breeding cycles, and erratic rainfall patterns.

“These impacts disproportionately affect women, who dominate fish processing and small-scale aquaculture.

“So climate resilience must be community-driven,” he said

Tiamiyu therefore, proposed solutions such as climate-smart aquaculture techniques, enhanced post-harvest practices, and diversified livelihoods to reduce vulnerability.

Mrs Catherine Ogunjebi, Head of Legal Services at the Ondo State Contributory Health Commission, speaking on the topic, “Gender-Based Violence: A Hidden Crisis in Fisheries “called for stronger legal protection for females.

This Ogunjebi said, was necessary because of the systemic violence against women in the sector, from sexual exploitation to economic marginalisation.

“There is need for stronger legal protections, gender-sensitive policies, and grassroots advocacy to ensure safer workplaces and equitable opportunities,”she said

Highlights of the workshop included an interactive simulation where participants, role-playing as policymakers, researchers, and community leaders, devised innovative solutions using real-world climate data.

Some of the proposals given included AI-driven environmental monitoring, restorative aquaculture, and gender-inclusive adaptation models.

The event culminated in an action-planning session, with fellows committing to initiatives such as local awareness campaigns, climate impact research, and gender-responsive project integration.

Their progress would be tracked over the coming months, ensuring tangible outcomes from the training.

(NAN)