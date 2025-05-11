CGC Champions Renewed Hope Policy, Inspects Made-in-Nigeria Vehicles

In compliance with the Renewed Hope Nigeria First policy of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, which seeks to foster a bold and confident business culture in Nigeria, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, on Thursday, 8 May, championed and inspected vehicles produced by members of the Nigeria Automotive Manufacturers Association (NAMA) in the Service’s headquarters, Maitama, Abuja.

After the special inspection, the CGC commended the association for turning up in full strength and expressed satisfaction with the quality of the vehicles. He remarked, “In terms of aesthetics, I am satisfied with what I see here. In terms of functionality, we have been assured by the manufacturers that the vehicles are quite efficient.”

“What gives me joy is that in all the vehicles I have seen today, there is an imprint of Nigeria, which shows that they are fully assembled here. It gives me joy that Mr President’s policy is on the right course,” he added.

He further praised President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Nigeria First policy initiative in the automobile industry. He pledged that the Nigeria Customs Service would continue to patronise and support the sector for the growth and well-being of the nation’s industrial economy.

Responding, Ilekuba Anslem Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of Cedric Masters Group, commended the CGC for his unwavering support for the automobile industry. Also, Oluwatobi Ajayi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nord Automobile Limited, praised the CGC, stating, “Even before this policy was announced, you had been championing made-in-Nigeria vehicles. With Mr President’s announcement, we are confident that you will be the first CEO of a government parastatal to fully champion this policy.” He assured the CGC that the company would not abandon its vehicles after sales.

Similarly, Jonas Ojukwu, a Director at Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited (IVM), assured the Nigeria Customs Service of the company’s commitment to delivering the best to the Service. Other stakeholders who spoke at the event included representatives from Mikano Motors Nigeria and Stallion Motors Nigeria.