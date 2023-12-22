CGC Adeniyi Unveils Vision for Customs Service Advancement in Dinner with Diplomats

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi MFR, hosted a distinguished gathering on Tuesday, 19 December 2023, featuring the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassadors of the United States and Germany, and representatives from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes, as well as the World Bank. The dinner, which was held at the Management Quarters of the Service in Abuja, marked the conclusion of the year 2023.

The pivotal event centered on the Customs Service’s activities throughout the year, giving room to discussions on innovative ideas to enhance efficiency.

Addressing the diplomats, CGC Adeniyi emphasized the NCS’s commitment to leverage new technological advancements.

He outlined plans for the massive installation of scanners, implementing data analytics, and embracing open-door policies to collaborate with stakeholders, ultimately facilitating trade in the country.

He said, “Now that we have a new government and I took over in the middle of this year, we have a lot of explanations to make to all these stakeholders. We have a responsibility to carry out massive sensitization of awareness on the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.”

He further disclosed ongoing plans to engage Area Controllers from different formations, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the Act to enhance their work. He further characterized the new Act as ‘User Friendly,’ highlighting its provisions that favor trade facilitation in Nigeria.

The Customs Chief underscored the Act’s focus on deploying automation processes, the use of a single window and authorized economy operators’ system, incorporating Advanced Ruling, and expanding the use of scanners, signaling a move towards modernization.

Addressing the issue of wildlife smuggling, CGC Adeniyi assured the diplomats of his commitment to sustain the battle of illicit wildlife trade in Nigeria.

While highlighting the collaborative efforts with stakeholders, he specifically pointed out the importance of international cooperation in customs activities.

The diplomats praised the NCS’s dedication and pledged ongoing collaboration to combat wildlife trafficking and related criminal activities.

The dinner, attended by members of the Management Team of the Nigeria Customs Service, served as a platform for fostering collaboration and understanding between the NCS and the representatives of the International Community.

