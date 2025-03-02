CGC Adeniyi Receives Sun Newspaper Public Service Award

… Announces Community Development Initiatives

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has been honoured with the Sun Newspaper Public Service Award, recognising his leadership and contributions to national development.

The event, which was held in Lagos on Saturday, 1 March 2025, , was attended by dignitaries such as Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Management, Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Former Governor of Kano State and National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, captains of industries, Royal Fathers, Zonal Coordinator, Zone ‘A’, ACG Charles Orbih, Area Controllers in zone A, amongst others.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) described the recognition as a motivation to further enhance service delivery in key areas such as trade facilitation, revenue generation, and national security.

His words, “This kind of recognition is very encouraging and inspiring. Through our core mandates, we contribute our own quota to development, revenue generation, trade facilitation, and security. This is a call for better service delivery, a call for us to do more than we are doing, and we are ready for that in 2025.”

The Customs Boss also announced plans to roll out a series of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the coming weeks to impact communities where customs officers serve.

“By the grace of God, we will be doing more that will impact our communities through Corporate Social Responsibility programmes that we are going to be launching in about two weeks. This is going to be community-focused, and we are going to be anchoring it on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the eight priority areas of President Bola Tinubu,” he revealed.

According to him, the initiatives will focus on critical areas such as education, healthcare, and clean water supply, ensuring that communities where Customs officers serve benefit directly from the service’s outreach efforts.

CGC Adeniyi dedicated the award to all officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service, acknowledging their hard work and commitment to making a positive impact in the country.

Dignitaries at the event congratulated recipients of the awards, highlighting the importance of leadership and commitment in nation-building.