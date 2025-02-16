CGC Adeniyi Receives Prestigious Maritime Award, Expresses Optimism in Sustaining 2024 Momentum

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) Adewale Adeniyi has received the “Iconic Maritime Personality of the Year 2024” Award, organised by the Nigerian Maritime Journalists (NMJ).

During the award ceremony on Thursday, 13 February 2025, the CGC expressed his optimism in maintaining the positive trajectory of 2024, despite the challenges that lie ahead.

“Gradually, we are beginning to restore some sanity in the environment of policy formation and in the area of implemention where we play a significant role. In 2025, we will continue in the same trajectory of ensuring that duty collection is done in an environment where there is ease in trade facilitation”, he stated.

On his award, the CGC was full of appreciation to maritime journalists for considering him for the honour. “The symbolism of this award is that we have something that serve as a rallying point for all associations in the maritime journalism industry.”

He called for unity among maritime journalists and freight forwarders in the nation’s shipping industry, while also encouraging maritime journalists to engage in training programs that would make the association stand together and benefit more.

Chairman of the Award Planning Committee, Dele Aderibigbe, described this as a unanimous decision by all maritime journalists. “This is the first time in the sub-sector everyone will come together to honour a deserving performer per excellence who has made the NCS and Nigeria proud by his purposeful, professional, and patriotic leadership.”