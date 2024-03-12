CGC Adeniyi Pays Homage to Former President Buhari, Emir of Daura

In continuation with his strategic stakeholders engagement, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, undertook a series of momentous visits to two eminent figures, former President Muhammadu Buhari and his Royal Highness, the Emir of Daura, Dr. Farouk Umar Farouk on Saturday 9 March 2024.

Adeniyi’s first port of call was the Daura residence of former President Buhari, where he expressed profound appreciation for the former president’s pivotal role in the emergence of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

The CGC stated, “This legislative milestone grants the NCS expanded authority to implement policies aimed at bolstering revenue generation and facilitating trade, thus contributing significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth trajectory.”

During the visit, Adeniyi conveyed the purpose behind his recent expedition to the Maiadua Border in Kongolam, attributing it to President Bola Tinubu’s directive aimed at ameliorating the socio-economic challenges faced by Nigerians.

He said, “I will also use this occasion to brief you on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directives that all trucks of food carrying exports across the border that were seized by Customs be returned to the traders with the hope that they would plow them back into the Nigerian markets.”

According to him, the Service is responsible for ensuring that food security becomes an integral and essential element of national power.

He said, “I would like to assure you that we may continue to work for the peace, progress, and security of Nigeria, those key ideals that you have worked for, in all your years, in your career in the military, and what you did as president and now as a statesman.”

In response, former President Buhari graciously acknowledged Adeniyi’s visit, commending the NCS for its crucial role in border protection, which he deemed indispensable for safeguarding national security interests.

Subsequently, CGC Adeniyi embarked on another significant visit, this time to the illustrious Emir of Daura, Dr. Farouk Umar Farouk, at his palace in Daura, Katsina State.

This visit, marked by mutual respect and friendship, aimed to strengthen the longstanding partnership between the NCS and the esteemed Daura Emirate.

Reflecting on past interactions with the former Comptroller-General of Customs, Dikko Inde Abdullahi, Adeniyi reaffirmed his confidence in the collective efforts of the NCS and other security agencies to combat threats to national security, including the scourge of banditry and insurgency.

In response, Emir Farouk Umar Farouk extended warm appreciation to Adeniyi for the visit, pledging unwavering support to the NCS in its pursuit of excellence.

The Emir urged Adeniyi to remain resolute in his duties and to demonstrate zero tolerance for individuals undermining national security and economic stability.

Moreover, in a symbolic gesture underscoring the enduring bond between the NCS and the Daura Emirate, Emir Farouk Umar Farouk honored Adeniyi with the traditional title of ‘Mabuɗin Hausa’ and pledged to confer the title upon him in due course formally.

The Comptroller-General of Customs reiterated that the visit to these distinguished personalities serves as poignant reminders of the interconnectedness between governmental institutions and traditional authorities in fostering national cohesion, security, and progress.

