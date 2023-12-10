CGC Adeniyi inspires Customs graduates to pioneer change through continuous learning

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, on 8 December 2023 at the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College Gwagwalada, Abuja, emphasized the significance of embracing continuous learning for the recently graduated officers from Senior Course 9 and Junior Course 17.

The CGC ably represented the Deputy Comptroller General of Customs, Sa’idu Galadima, in charge of the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), highlighting the importance of professionalism and integrity, urging the graduates to uphold high standards in their service. He also encouraged them to use the opportunities in their various commands and take calculated risks.

ACG Kingsley Egwuh, the Commandant of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College Gwagwalada praised the graduates for their dedication towards the betterment of the service and the nation. Expressing satisfaction with their 100% success rate, he emphasized diverse training areas, including academic standards, proficiency, and weapon handling.

He said, “All graduates should give their careers a purposeful meaning, shun all vices against growth and development, and uphold the motto of the Nigeria Customs Service, which is Justice and Honesty.”

The Commandant revealed ongoing projects, including replacing dilapidated chairs in the college hall and installing solar panels.

ACG Egwu, while praising the graduates, expressed optimism that the acquired training would enhance their performance. He thanked CGC Adeniyi and his Management Team for their unwavering support, including approving an African Study Tour to Gambia, Ghana, Mozambique, and Tunisia.

Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies, Comptroller Oluyomi Adebakin, stated that the curriculum of the Senior and Junior courses aims to develop human capacity and establish a more effective and efficient Customs allocation. She highlighted the dedication to enhancing officers’ skills and abilities with a high level of moral standards.

The Special Guest of Honor, Senator Isah Echocho, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs and Excise, highlighted the global economic challenges and stressed the importance of positively impacting society.

He expressed hope that the graduates’ ability to advance in technological advancements would contribute to elevating Nigeria’s economy.

Similarly, The college hosted a regimental dinner night to honor the graduates of Senior Course 9 and Junior Course 17. The evening celebrated academic achievements and underscored the disciplined ethos of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Amidst the regimental splendor, the night served as a reminder of the service’s proud heritage and the graduates’ responsibility to carry forward the torch of discipline and tradition. The structured rituals and ceremonial aura encapsulated the ethos of the Nigeria Customs Service, providing a fitting culmination to the accomplishments of Senior Course 9 and Junior Course 17.

The evening concluded with a sense of accomplishment and pride, marking not only the end of academic pursuits but also the beginning of a journey for these graduates to carry forward the values of the Nigeria Customs Service with honor and dedication.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

