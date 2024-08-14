CGC Adeniyi Hands Over Vice-Chair of WCO West & Central African Region to Head of Mali’s Customs

In a remarkable event on Tuesday, 13 August 2024, at the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters, the Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi hands over the Vice-Chair of the WCO West and Central Africa Sub-Region to Mali’s Inspector-General of Customs, Amadou Konate.

The CGC emphasised that the sub-region serves as a platform for Customs Administrations to share experiences and develop lasting solutions to their common problems.

CGC Adeniyi also identified areas where the Nigeria Customs Service could assist the Malian Customs Administration in fulfilling its mandates, pledging mutual mentorship and support.

Speaking on the World Customs Organization (WCO) framework, Adeniyi explained, “The WCO is an umbrella body uniting over 184 Customs Administrations worldwide, led by an elected Secretary-General. Each of the six global regions has an elected Vice-Chair who assists the Secretary-General in the administrative structure.”

He continued, “The West African sub-region, comprising 24 Customs Administrations from West and Central Africa, is where we geographically belong.”

Adeniyi reiterated the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to revenue generation and supporting the national budget, aligning with the mandates of other Customs Administrations in the sub-region. He also emphasised the importance of trade facilitation and the role of Customs Administrations in implementing measures that enhance the trade environment.

Inspector-General Amadou Konate of the Malian Customs Administration expressed gratitude to CGC Adeniyi and his management team for their hospitality. He also expressed interest in building strong collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service in areas of public interest.

Konate noted that the administrative structure of the Malian Customs Administration differs from that of the Nigeria Customs Service but welcomed the opportunity to learn from their experience.