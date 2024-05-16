CGC Adeniyi Decorates Newly Confirmed Members of Customs Management Team

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, on Wednesday, 15 May 2024, decorated thirteen (13) members of his management team with their new ranks at the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters in Abuja amidst calls to redouble their commitment and dedication to the success of the service.

In a press statement signed immediately after the ceremony by Chief Superintendent of Customs Abdullahi Maiwada, the spokesman of the service revealed that CGC Adewale Adeniyi decorated 5 Deputy Comptroller-Generals and 8 Assistant Comptroller-Generals following the approval of their appointments by the Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) on Tuesday, 14 May 2024.

According to the statement, their appointment and approval followed the due process of the Federal Character Commission’s laws and principles of seniority. Most importantly, their appointment was in view of their exemplified dedication and commitment to the service.”

Shortly before decorating the 13 newly promoted officers, the CGC charged them to double their devotion and determination to promote the Nigeria Customs Service selflessly.

While urging them to intensify their contribution to the fight against smuggling, revenue generation and trade facilitation, the customs boss also enjoined the new heads of departments to ensure they have a shared vision on how to fulfil the mandate for each department.

He said, “I must emphasise, as usual, that this level of your placement in the service requires your utmost discipline at all times. You must conduct yourselves in a manner that sets a good example for the officers behind you.”

The decorated DCGs are Suleiman Bomai as DCG/Commander Training and Doctrine Command; Bello Jibo as DCG in charge of Enforcement Inspection & Investigation; Beatrice Nwafor as DCG in charge of Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives; and Caroline Niagwan as DCG Tariff & Trade.

The newly confirmed Assistant Comptroller-Generals of Customs are Baba Imam as ACG Board, Adekunle Oloyode as ACG Trade & Tariff, and Sambo Dangaladima as ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘B’. Abdulrazaq Abdulazeez as ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘D’; and Sai’du Yusuf as ACG Human Resource Development.

Others are NP Umoh as ACG Training and Doctrine Command, Charles Obih as ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘C’, and Ciroma Sulaiman as ACG Strategic Research and Policy.