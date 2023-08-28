CGC Adeniyi condoles with families of deceased officers in Kebbi

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has extended condolences to families of deceased officers in Kebbi Area Command.

Adeniyi said this in a statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada on Monday in Abuja.

He stated,”It is with profound sorrow and heavy heart the Acting Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, on behalf of the entire officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), extends deepest condolences to families of Inspector of Customs Alhaji Kabiru Shehu and Customs Assistant Abdullahi Muhammad, NCS Kebbi Area Command, and the Government of Kebbi state, over the tragic loss of dedicated and valiant individuals in active service to their fatherland.

“The two officers met their untimely demise on August 24, 2023, while carrying out a stop-and-search operation along Bunza – Dakingari – Koko Road.”

The Acting CGC emphasized perilous challenges that officers encounter daily while safeguarding the nation’s borders.

He assured that the NCS, under his leadership, stands firmly united with the families of deceased officers during this period of profound grief.

“In this time of sorrow, we recognize the void their departure has left, both personally and within our Customs community.

“May the memory of their bravery, sacrifice, and service offer solace to their loved ones and motivate us all to uphold the principles they epitomized,” he remarked.

The Acting CGC applauded the swift response of the Kebbi Area Command in launching a comprehensive investigation to apprehend perpetrators and ensure justice for the fallen officers.

The NCS pledges its complete support and collaboration in every step taken to bring those accountable for this reprehensible act to justice.

Furthermore, the Acting CGC expressed gratitude for the solidarity and cooperation extended to the NCS by the Government and the good people of Kebbi state, led by the esteemed Executive Governor, His Excellency Mohammed Nasir Idris.

He highlighted the significance of community engagement in the collective pursuit of safety and security, encouraging all citizens to actively contribute to these shared endeavors.

On behalf of the entire officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service, the Acting CGC reiterated the resolve to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety and security of the nation’s borders.

