CGC Adeniyi Charges Officers to Uphold Professionalism

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, has on Tuesday, in Abuja, charged officers who underwent three months of rigorous training of Junior Course 19 to continue to consider themselves as ‘good’ ambassadors of the Service, while also embracing the significance of continuous learning to add value to the Service.

The auspicious event, where the CGC, was represented by the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Finance, Administration and Technical Services, DCG Bello Jibo, also had in attendance, Assistant Comptrollers-General, Commandant of the College, ACG Kingsley Egwuh, and Deputy Commandant, Comptroller Oluyomi Adebakin.

Addressing the graduands, DCG Bello Jibo, urged them not to relent on furthering their knowledge on Customs operations, as they were rigorously trained, adding, “The knowledge you have gained here is your foundation to showing your commitment to continuous learning and development that will define your success so, go forth with confidence; serve with honour and lead with integrity.”

He also said, “It’s my great pleasure that I stand before you today on this momentous occasion as we celebrate the graduation of the students of junior course 19, it marks the culmination of three months of hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to the pursuit of excellence in Customs operations and administration.”

DCG Jibo, while continuing his speech, described the College as a remarkable citadel of learning and training within the Service, highlighting that, “It is here that the foundation for future leadership is laid, where Customs officers are equipped with the skills and knowledge.”

He further stated that the standard knowledge that students gained at the college is more than enough for them to navigate the complex landscape of global trade, security and border management, reiterating that, “This institution has produced some of the finest officers who have gone on to lead our service with distinction, and I have no doubt that the graduates here today, will follow suit.”

The CGC’s representative, DCG Bello Jibo, further said, “Your journey has not been easy, but your resilience and determination have brought you to this point. The knowledge and skills you have acquired here are not just tools for your career; they are keys to unlocking the future of the Nigeria Customs Service.”

He charged them to uphold the ethics of their work, as the Service considers them top bearers of its mission to facilitate trade, secure national borders and ensure the country’s economic prosperity.

He said, “The future of our service depends on your ability to lead with integrity, innovate with purpose and uphold the highest standard of professionalism. Today, we recognise the honour of the outstanding achievement of some of our graduates who were given special awards.”

He described the awards given to them as ‘a testament of the exceptional dedication and performance’ throughout their stay at the college, adding that “These awards are not just a recognition of their hard work, but a call to all of us to strive for excellence in everything we do.”

“The success of the Junior Course 19 reflects your commitment to excellence in training and education. In closing, I want to remind each of our graduates that today is not the end of your learning journey, but rather the beginning of a new chapter in your careers.” DCG Bello Jibo said.

Speaking on the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi’s commitment to collaborating with sister security agencies and stakeholders, DCG Jibo appreciated the turnout of the representatives of military and paramilitary agencies.

On his part, the Commandant of the College, Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Kingsley Egwuh, while delivering his remarks, complimented the graduating students and conferred them with the Pass Junior Staff Course (PJSC) title.

ACG Kingsley said, “With the permission of the Special Guest of Honour, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, heavily represented by Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in-charge of Finance, Administration and Technical Services, DCG Bello Jibo, I stand here before you with joy to confer you all with this title and to implore you to practice what you have learned as you go back to your respective Commands.”

On her part, Comptroller Oluyomi Adebakin, who doubles as the Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies at NCCSC Gwagwalada, urged students to continue to be good ambassadors of the Service, adding that “as you all move to your respective commands to continue to work for the Service, I implore you to transfer your knowledge to your subordinates.”

She also stated that the students were engaged in various courses relating to leadership, public speaking, and computer programs that will shape their careers as professional Customs officers, adding that “The College, as an academic institution, is focusing on research to build knowledge and proffer solutions to the identified challenges.”

While sharing his experience at the college, one of the graduands, Superintendent of Customs Ekene Ochi, stated that the college’s robust courses have equipped him and his colleagues for future endeavours in the service. While thanking Almighty God for the knowledge gained, he expressed gratitude to the management team of the Nigeria Customs Service, led by CGC Adewale Adeniyi, for the opportunity given to him and his colleagues. He also expressed his appreciation to the Commander of the college, DCG Suleiman Bomai, the Commandant of the college, ACG Kingsley Egwu, the Deputy Commandant of the college, Comptroller Oluyomi Adebakin, and all the Directing Staff of the college for impacting their lives during their time there.

On a separate occasion, the College organised a regimental dinner night on Monday, 26 August 2024, to celebrate the graduating students for completing their three months of training at the College, as part of its tradition to bid farewell to the students.

At the colourful dinner night, DCG Bello Jibo, who played the role of Special Guest of Honour on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, described the gesture as an avenue for fostering comradeship among officers.

Highlighting the course’s objectives, DCG Jibo said, “This course is essential to our officers’ professional growth and capacity building. When the college introduced senior and junior courses a few years ago, we could hardly have imagined the significant achievement that will emerge from this initiative today.”