CGC Adeniyi Advocates Synergy Among Security Agencies to Optimise Anti-smuggling Operations

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has called for increased collaboration among security agencies to effectively address smuggling and its detrimental effects on Nigeria’s economy.

Delivering a lecture to participants of Course 33 at the National Defence College (NDC) in Abuja on Thursday, 23 January 2025, the Customs boss stressed the importance of synergy and mutual understanding among security agencies in tackling illicit trade and ensuring economic security.

“No single agency can effectively combat the complexities of smuggling without the support and cooperation of others,” Adeniyi said. “Collaborating with other security agencies is essential for effective anti-smuggling operations. It is only through synergy that we can reduce these illegal activities to the barest minimum and foster economic growth in Nigeria.”

The lecture, held at the NDC Auditorium, provided a platform for the Comptroller-General to discuss strategies for addressing smuggling and its economic implications. The National Defence College, Nigeria’s premier institution for military and strategic studies, brings together participants from various sectors, including the armed forces, paramilitary organisations, and the civil service.

Adeniyi’s presentation highlighted the need for a collective approach to safeguard the nation’s economic interests and underscored the importance of inter-agency cooperation in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.

The event was attended by senior officers, faculty members, and participants from across the country, who described the lecture as an insightful contribution to understanding the dynamics of security and economic protection.