CG commends NSCDC personnel’s performance in Osun election

Ahmed Audi, Commandant General (CG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has lauded personnel of the Corps for the display of professionalism during the July 16 governorship election in Osun.

The commendation is contained in a statement issued by NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Olusola Odumosu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Audi said the personnel demonstrated high level of discipline, gallantry, patriotism and commitment in the discharge of their duties during the election.

“I congratulate you all for representing the Corps well and for being good ambassadors at the election.

“Reports at my disposal indicates that none of you was found wanting for political partisanship, compromise, dereliction of duty, molestation, intimidation of voters, abuse of human rights and other forms of electoral offences.

“I commend your level of professionalism and swift responses to pockets of disturbances during the exercise.

“This helped to keep all observed and perceived security threats during the election under control.

“You have done your part and I assure you that, all what is due to you will be given to you once we receive signal from the Federal Government,” he said.

He added that their conduct contributed to the peaceful and rancour free environment which allowed the people of Osun to exercise their franchise.

The CG said that the peaceful conduct of the election was largely due to careful planning, strategic deployment and professional execution of the operational order of the Corps.

He also said there was effective synergy between the corps and other security agencies which resulted to orderly conduct of the election.

The NSCDC boss said that the corps would use the lessons learnt during the Osun election to improve its performance during the 2023 general elections.

“The 2023 general elections will be more challenging, but we shall begin early preparations by embarking on training, workshops and sensitisation of personnel on international best practices during election.

“We shall review our experience on the field and improve where necessary to be able to continue our deployment of the best strategy for promoting our nascent democracy,” Audi said.

The CG encouraged Nigerians to support government to improve the economy and enhance political stability.

“Nigerians should support government’s efforts, abstain from violence, criminalities and all forms of nefarious activities challenging our corporate existence.

“We all have the responsibility of watching over this nation together, let us continue to give credible information to security agencies, so we can always be ahead of the criminals,” he said. (NAN)

