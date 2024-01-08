Certificate Racketeering: How Not To Treat A Cancer,By Kazeem Akintunde

The Federal Ministry of Education wielded the big stick last week, when it announced that it would no longer recognise certificates from some universities operating in Republics of Benin and Togo.

The directive came on the heels of an investigative report in which a reporter allegedly enrolled for a four-year course but ‘graduated’ within six weeks after negotiating and paying for the certificate. The report literally set fire on the behind of Tahir Mamman, a Professor, Lawyer, and Education Minister, who has vowed fire and brimstone over the embarrassing revelation.

But Oga Minister, certificate racketeering from Benin Republic and elsewhere is not new, nau! Even within Nigeria, the practice is widespread. It has been part of our education structure since the 70s. It has simply taken a wider dimension now. Some of our leaders, both past and present are known to have paraded fake certificates in the course of their political lives. Although they were ‘wise’ enough to use countries outside the shores of the continent. It is their footsteps that other less privileged Nigerians are towing by making use of African countries to achieve the same purpose.

It is on record that there are over 12,000 Nigerian students in Benin Republic and Togo combined, studying various courses. Several others are in Niger Republic, Kenya, Uganda, Mali, Ghana etc. Many of them found their way to these neigbouring countries because they could not secure admission into universities in Nigeria. The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), under Professor Isaiq Oloyede, ensured that cutting corners that was prevalent in the system before he assumed office were removed. But some of the not-too-gifted students, rather than applying to a Polytechnic or Colleges of Education, are bent on university degrees. With three or four credits, many of them are offered admission into universities in these neigbouring countries. Again, within three years, they are through with their studies, as they would have escaped the perennial ASUU strike in Nigeria. Back home, they get mobilized for the compulsory National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) from where they move to the labour market to use such certificates to seek employment. It is also a lot cheaper for them to get the certificate compared to those bent on studying in advanced countries such as the United Kingdom, United States of America, and Canada. Some of these neigbouring universities were purposely set up with Nigerians in mind due to our huge population. With relatively low fees and less rigorous academic work, most of them have become very popular among Nigerian students many of whom are bent on playing the system in their bid to acquire university education at all cost. Those who have the cash and are not ready to waste time are awarded their degree certificates within the twinkle of an eye. It is all about the cash. Such practice is also not limited to neigbouring African Countries. There are universities in Nigeria that gives admission to celebrities and top politicians to study for a ‘fee’. Of recent, such a scandal was uncovered at the Lagos State University (LASU), which led to the dismissal of the Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Tajudeen Olumoko. With a tidy sum of between N2M and N3M, one can purchase a certificate from LASU. What was the response from Tahir Mamman and his staff when the LASU incident became public? What is the outcome of the probe panel set up by the Lagos State House of Assembly to look into the matter? There are many shady deals going on in our universities but Mamman, who has been looking elsewhere, is now ready to wield the big stick just because other neigbouring African countries are involved. Umar Audu, the investigative reporter that brought the story to light only has to pay N600,000 and in six weeks, his certificate was mailed to him. He never stepped out of Nigeria. In his report, he described the process as if “someone was ordering a pizza from a fast-food joint”. However, rather than using a holistic approach in tackling what has turned to a cancer in our educational system, Tahir Mamman and his staff in the Ministry have added universities from Kenya, Uganda and Niger Republic to the list of countries whose certificates would no longer be recognized in Nigeria. He is simply chasing shadows. The Minister should ask himself why Nigerian students are trooping to neigbouring countries to acquire higher education at all cost; what are the contributing factors, and came up with a plan on how to tackle the crisis. He should also think deeply of the rot back home to see how it was possible for Audu to serve in the NYSC scheme twice within five years. No data base? Now, he has directed several government agencies including the Directorate of State Services (DSS), Foreign Affairs Ministry, among others, to fish out those that may have acquired such certificates illegally and using same to work in the country for sanctions. I wish him luck. The craze for paper qualification at the expense of vocational training and trade work is one of the major reasons for the proliferation of many fake and substandard educational institutions in Nigeria and by extension, Africa. Nigeria is rapidly becoming a huge joke in the international arena, and I do not understand the huffing and puffing from the Education Ministry. Are they going to tell Nigerians that they are just hearing about the huge, illegal business of the large-scale certificate forgeries and racketeering going on in Nigeria and our neigbouring countries? Is it the exposé from Benin Republic that blew off the lid for the Ministry to realise the existence of the multi-million naira fraud in the Education sector?

