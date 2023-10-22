Certificate crisis: Arewa APC vanguard condemns Zamfara Gov’s call on Tinubu to resign

The Arewa APC vanguard, under the Chiarmanship of Comrade Jonathan Audu, has condemned the call made by Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, calling for the resignation of President Bola Tinubu, over the issue of his certificate which is before the Supreme Court.

The group described Governor Dauda Lawal’s action as contempt of court.

It also described the call by the Governor as malicious, provocative, and destructive.

In a statement in Kaduna, the Arewa APC Vanguard said President Bola Tinubu was massively voted for by Nigerians, and should be allowed to continue implementing the good policies he has initiated towards improving the standard of living of the common man.

In the statement, Comrade Jonathan described the governor as a puppet of some Cabals of the former administration, and is executing their bidding to distract President Tinubu on his good works.

” We would like to use this medium to advise governor Dauda to concentrate on delivering his campaign promises to the displaced people of Zamfara, who are being killed, kidnapped and rapped on daily basis by blood-thirsty bandits, as the result of his consistent bad leadership style”.

Comrade Jonathan Audu, according to the statement, further adviced the good people of Zamfara State to remain in high spirit and prayers, as their suffering will soon come to an end under the able administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

