Centre urges Nigerians to support EFCC in fight against corruption

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) has called on all Nigerians to join efforts in supporting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its mission to achieve a corruption-free Nigeria.



The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of CCC, retired Maj.-Gen. Christopher Olukolade, made the call at a news conference organised by the centre on Tuesday in Abuja.

Olukolade emphasised the need for increased public support for the anti-graft agency to strengthen its operations.

The conference is themed, “Setting the Agenda for Nigerian Security Forces in 2025.”

Olukolade noted that the recent successful bust of a gang in Lagos, which included a significant number of foreign nationals, was a landmark achievement for the EFCC that deserved national recognition and celebration.

“We should downplay any actions that seek to undermine this progress.

“The EFCC has shown genuine efforts to fulfil its mandate, and it is critical for Nigerians to recognise that their work is essential for promoting good governance and accountability,” he said.

He further called on citizens to stand by the EFCC and support its mission to eliminate corruption in the country.

“As a centre, we have pledged our support for their efforts, and we believe it is the responsibility of every patriotic Nigerian to ensure a more orderly, crisis-free society moving forward,” Olukolade added.

He urged Nigerians to unite with security agencies and other key organisations dedicated to development and good governance, stressing that a collective effort could help create a corruption-free Nigeria where transparency and accountability thrive.(NAN)