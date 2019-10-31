Centre urges Nasarawa to implement free education for disabled varsity students

The Centre for Infrastructural and Technological Advancement for the

Blind (CITAB) has called on Nasarawa State government to implement the free education offered by the State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, to students living with disabilities at Nassarawa State University.

A statement by by the group’s Executive Chairman, Mr Jolomi Fenemigho expressed disappointment with the Nasarawa State Ministry of Education over the non-implementation of the governor’s offer to the students in the tertiary institution.

“State owned institutions are not autonomous and therefore cannot boldly disregard a directive from the Governor

that should bring succour to disabled students in the state.”

The CITAB boss lamented the attitude of Nasarawa University authorities towards students with disability, adding that ‘it is discouraging in a nation that claims to be running an all-inclusive government.”

“All tiers of government in Nigeria have exhibited insensitivity which has resulted in neglect for the disabled. This is really appalling and shameful as it contradicts the principle of inclusiveness upon which all civilized societies are built.

“For how long does the government want to keep playing the motion without movement card? For how long will those in the corridors of power leave people with disability to suffer?” the statement read.

The CITAB boss further accused the Nasarawa’s Governor of failing to

establish an agency that would monitor the implementation of the free education policy despite his declaration of the offer to the disabled in the state.

“A lot of laws and policies are made daily but Nigeria has a notorious history of not implementing legal statutes, especially those that involve disabled persons.

“Governor Sule should do what is necessary by establishing an agency that would oversee the implementation of the free education policy. The progress report on the implementation of the policy ought to be given to the governor directly.”

Fenemigho urged the Nasarawa Governor to heed the call of the disabled students by refunding the tuition fees they paid so far and ensure they are provided with required learning devices and materials.