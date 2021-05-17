The Centre for Information, Technology and Development (CITAD), has advised the military to adopt technology in gathering intelligence towards tackling banditry and other security challenges facing Nigeria.

Prof. Yunusa Ya’u, Director, CITAD, said this wh

en he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday.

Ya’u said that investigations had revealed that criminals were using local technology and intelligence to strike on innocent citizens.

“If bandits could use local objects as technology, there was also need for security agencies to use sophisticated technology and intelligence to counter them.

“They are waging a campaign of terror and violence using intelligence; this means that government counter insurgency must also be based on intelligence,” he said.

Ya’u also stressed the need for the government to use data collected by various agencies towards fighting crimes in Nigeria.

“Embracing digital technology is about equipping and reequipping our military and intelligence agencies,” he said.(NAN)

