Centre urges Kano State Govt. to domesticate Child Rights, VAPP Acts

has urged the Kano State Government to domesticate the Child Rights Act of 2003 and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015 so as to tackle Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the state.

The centre made the call at a news conference in Kano to give feedback on its monthly online assessessment of cases of gender violence.

Miss Zainab Aminu, the Gender Project Programme Officer of CITAD, told newsmen that the implementation of the two acts was crucial to curtail the menace.

The CHILD RIGHTS ACT 2003 is an act to provide and protect the rights of Nigerian children; and other related matters.

Aminu explained that the centre had implemented a multi-approach mechanism, especially with the use of electronic platforms to track cases of gender violence.

She said “we use monitors also, in tertiary institutions in the state as well as embedded monitors within communities to track cases.

“The centre also collaborates with Shamrock on sharing of data from Helpio App for reporting of GBV cases.”

She added that the centre had also launched its own app called CITD GBV App and received 18 cases in October.

The officer also stressed that although there was a decline in the number of cases received in September 2021, there was need to intensify efforts toward creating awareness on the menace.

She appealed to religious and traditional leaders to work with authorities and advocate more on the menace.

CITAD had urged institutions of higher learning in the state to develop and implement gender policies and create mechanisms for victims to report incidences to authourities.

To the state government, the centre further appealed for the adoption of laws to protect women and girls and also establish referral centres for survivors.

It implored the media to continue to create awareness on GBV and stress punishments for perpetrators to serve as deterrant to others. (NAN)

