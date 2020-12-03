Centre urges improved security, better opportunities for PWDs

Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has urged government to improve security of lives and property in the country, and create better opportunities for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

The Executive Director of CCD, Mr David Anyaele, made the call in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja in commemoration of the 2020 International Day of PWDs.

International Day of PWDs was established by the UN General Assembly in 1992 to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

The day also seeks to increase awareness of benefits to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural endeavours.

The theme of the year’s celebration is “Building Back Better: Toward a Disability-inclusive, Accessible and Sustainable post COVID-19 World”.

The CCD director, therefore, said “the primary responsibility of any government is to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens.

“Federal and state governments should ensure commitment to rehabilitation and reintegration services for persons with disabilities to ensure reduction of PWDs begging in communities.

“Federal and state governments should ensure access to healthcare, inclusive education, poverty alleviation programmes and access to public infrastructures among persons with disabilities.

“State governments need to adopt the National Disability Act to take care of the needs of people living with disabilities.”

Anyaele, who condemned the recent killing of farmers in Borno, noted that many were left disabled, while hunger and poverty was becoming a norm in the society.

According to him, poverty is a major driver of disability, noting that access to healthcare, education and public infrastructure among PWDs is still limited, as most public buildings are not accessible to citizens with disabilities.

He commended PWDs for their resilience and uncommon drive for a better Nigeria.

Anyaele also commended the federal and some state governments for the passage of disability laws, appointment of persons with disabilities in public offices and establishment of the National Commission for PWDs.

The 2020 International Day of Persons with Disabilities is being commemorated from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, in conjunction with the 13th session of the Conference of States, Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

CCD is a Non-Governmental Organisation committed to supporting governments, organisations of persons with disabilities and international agencies to ensure no one is left behind in governance, development because of his or her disabilities. (NAN)