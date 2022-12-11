Centre urges Buhari to sign NYSC Trust Fund Bill

By Sarafina Christopher

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund Bill.



The Executive Secretary of CESJET, Mr Ikpa Isaac, made the appeal in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).



Isaac stated that the bill, when signed into Law, would help to create jobs and curb graduate unemployment.

He explained that the trust fund would help to provide startup capitals for the corps members at the end of their service.

“During the service, the corp members are taught a number of skills to enable them to become independent entrepreneurs, creating jobs and solving problems in their environment.



“The fund would be solving a major critical problem, which is the lack of funds for a startup dream.

“This has stood as a setback in the journey of many youth corps members, so we appeal to the president to make it a reality soonest.



“With the high rate of unemployment, it is important to provide needed funds for corp members as they round off their service so they could start up a venture to help themselves and the country at large,” Isaac added.

He further noted that the fund had become one of the best things to happen to Nigeria and its unity in years.



“Amidst the economic challenges, this fund will restore hope to the youths for a better future and create a better country.

“The current unemployment rate is put at 33 per cent and this is really worrisome.

“With a youth population of over 120 million, it is imperative that young people are at the heart of policy making in Nigeria, and there is a need to prepare them ahead of this task before them.



“Obviously, one would say with every effrontery that the NYSC scheme has brought Nigerian youths closer.

“It has fostered unity and peace among the citizens right from 1973, when it was created,” he stated.

Isaac commended the president for giving the scheme a solid foundation, “which would be a lasting tale in the mouth of every Nigerian citizen for centuries.



“His influence on the scheme has given our youths greater insight into the diversities of our heritage and cultures, thereby unifying Nigeria like never before.

“The fund will make this legacy even better by reminding the Nigerian youths of the reason for national integration.



“The fund is necessary and important. It is the one thing Nigerian youths need to move to the next level.



“We say, ‘Enough with losing our youths to other nations, enough with the low rate of jobs and low startup capital!’.



“Our youths will not just have jobs, they will be job creators and employers of labour,” the statement added.



The center expressed the hope that the fund would become an enduring legacy of the Buhari’s administration, considering its many benefits to the youths.



It further hoped that, in years to come, the fund would have solidified Nigeria’s unity in many ways, bringing lasting progress to the country and its people. (NAN)