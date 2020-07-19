Centre unites labour unions to tackle corruption in Nigeria

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Executive Director, Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA), Ezenwa Nwagwu has called for the unity of Labour Unions in order to tackle corruption and promote good governance in the country.

He made the call during a weeklong virtual meetings with Labour Union executives across the country, particularly those in Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, Lagos, Borno and Kano states on positioning the unions as effective drivers of anti-corruption in Nigeria.

Nwagwu noted that the meeting was aimed at stimulating the unions’ resolve to become deliberate in pioneering anticorruption efforts in the states.

He stressed the need for use of strength and energy as unions to enforce social accountability in all sectors of governance, which include health, education, and social amenities, among others.

“To effectively engage anticorruption as unions, there is a need to have a united front made up of representatives from all unions, which I call ‘Network of Labour union against corruption’.

“The union stand to make much impact if they form a network through which they can collectively push for accountability and good governance.

“Through this network, we can push for the completion of abandoned projects littered in the state, we can also monitor the various sectors to ensure optimal budget implementation,” he stated.

Nwagwu stressed that when the network is inaugurated there will be social audit training for its members and other support they may require to assist their work to improve governance and public service delivery.

According to him, the TUC and NLC chairmen were mandated to take the lead to organize other unions for the purpose of setting up this Network Of Labour Unions Against Corruption and set a convenient date and venue for a physical meeting with PAACA team for the training of Network members .

The National President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba represented by the Deputy General Secretary, Comrade Ismail Bello, called the initiative a worthy call that the unions should capitalize on, noting that the society cannot function maximally as long as corruption continue to thrive in the country.

The President, TUC, Quadri Olaleye urged the union to work together and ensure that budget are implemented to benefit all citizens.

Participants in the meeting include the Country Director, Action Aid, Ene Obi, TUC president, Quadri Olaleye participated while The Nigerian Labour Congress National president was represented by the Deputy General Secretary, Ismail Bello.

Other participants were, State Chairmen and secretaries of TUC, State chairmen and secretaries of NURTW, State NCSU chairpersons, State NLC Chairmen and secretaries,

The State ASUU Chairpersons, State ASUP chairmen, State leadership of NUJ, State leadership of National Association of community health practitioners of Nigeria, and State leadership of NUT, were also part of the meeting, among others.

