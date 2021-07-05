Centre to partner Delta on women empowerment

 The for Women Development (NCWD) will partner Ministry for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development in Delta empower women and , Director General the , Asabe Bashir, said.

She made this known at the grand finale the graduation and empowerment the post -19 Intervention Programme on Monday in Asaba.

Represented by Mrs Nneka Elonu, a Director at the , Bashir said that the pandemic was still impacting negatively lives people, especially Women.

She added that NCWD embarked on sensitisation drive on -19 protocols, training and empowerment of women across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

She urged the 45 beneficiaries, who  trained in catering, tailoring, as well as 80 indigent women empowered with seed grants of N20,000 each make judicious use of the items.

Bashir stressed the need for the beneficiaries justify the purpose of the empowerment .

Earlier, the Permanent of the state Ministry for Women Affairs, Mrs Oghenekevwe Agas, commended the centre for the initiative.

Agas advised the beneficiaries to remain focused. (NAN)

