Centre to partner Delta on women empowerment

The National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) will partner Ministry for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development in Delta to empower women and youths, Director General of the centre, Asabe Bashir, said.

She made this known at the grand finale of the graduation and empowerment of the post COVID-19 Intervention Programme on Monday in Asaba.

Represented by Mrs Nneka Elonu, a Director at the centre, Bashir said that the pandemic was still impacting negatively on the lives of people, especially Women.

She added that NCWD embarked on sensitisation drive on COVID-19 protocols, training and empowerment of women across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

She urged the 45 beneficiaries, who were trained in catering, tailoring, as well as 80 indigent women empowered with seed grants of N20,000 each to make judicious use of the items.

Bashir stressed the need for the beneficiaries to justify the purpose of the empowerment exercise.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry for Women Affairs, Mrs Oghenekevwe Agas, commended the centre for the initiative.

Agas advised the beneficiaries to remain focused. (NAN)

