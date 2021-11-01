Centre to host TVET revitalisation workshop for national devt Nov.17 –PRO

The National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), is set to host a two-day national workshop on revitalizing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for national development, according to Isaac Oluyi, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NACETEM, on Monday, in Abuja.

Oluyi said in a statement that the workshop, which would hold in Enugu from Nov. 17 to 18, shall discuss the challenges confronting TVET in Nigeria with a view to proffering a sustainable solution, in addition to also addressing youth unemployment in the country.

“It will also provide a platform for networking, linkages and collaboration among TVET practitioners and other stakeholders.

“The workshop shall feature exhibitions of innovative products from technical and vocational colleges, as well as vocational outfits across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

“This will further underscore the potential of technical and vocational education to revitalise the nation’s economy,” the statement said.

NACETEM is an agency of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. (NAN)

