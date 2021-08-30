Centre to cohost global STI conference in Dubai

August 30, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 The National Centre for Management (NACETEM) will co-host the global Science, and Innovation community conference schedule to take place in Dubai in October.

This is contained in a statement by Isaac Oluyi, Public Relations Officer of NACETEM on Monday in Abuja.

Oluyi said the theme of the conference would be “Shaping a post-pandemic world: life examples of technological solutions for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).’’

According to him, the world expo will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirate(UAE) focus on knowledge and technologies that are crucial to achieving the SDGs.

“It will be an accelerator and testing ground for breakthrough technological solutions that the world to shape a post-pandemic world and create a better future for all.

“The fifth G-STIC conference in Dubai will spread over two editions, one in October 2021 and the other in January 2022.

“The conference will livestream on all digital platforms, thereby ensuring a great interactive experience between speakers and participants,’’ Oluyi said.

He said prospective participants had the chance to receive an invitation to attend the G-STIC conference live in Dubai when they pre-register for the conference.

NACETEM is an agency of the Federal Ministry of Science, and Innovation. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,