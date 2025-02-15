Centre takes possession of seized illicit arms from customs

National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) has taken possession of the cache of seized illicit arms and ammunition from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).



By Sumaila Ogbaje



National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) has taken possession of the cache of seized illicit arms and ammunition from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).



This is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Strategic Communications and Information, NCCSALW, Group Capt. Pius Okwuego, on Saturday in Abuja.



Ukwuego said the centre took possession of the illicit weapons during a formal ceremony at the NCS Federal Operations Unit Zone A, Ikeja, Lagos.



According to him, the weapons handed over include 1,599 arms, comprising automatic and semi-automatic weapons, and 2,298 live ammunitions seized at various times from seaports and land borders.



He said that the NCCSALW commended the NCS for its relentless resolve to rid Nigeria of illicit arms and ammunition, recognising this as a significant step in curbing illegal weapons proliferation.



“The intercepted arms were hidden in containers and concealed among legitimate cargo, including plaster of paris (POP) and sanitary wares.



“Sustained intelligence operations by the NCS led to the identification and prosecution of those responsible for these illegal shipments.



“This seizure also demonstrates the exemplary synergy between the NCS, the Office of the National Security Adviser, and other relevant agencies in ensuring the security of Nigeria’s borders,” he said.



In his remarks, the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, reiterated the service’s zero-tolerance approach to arms trafficking.



Adeniyi emphasised the importance of interagency collaboration in curbing the proliferation of illegal weapons and underscored the NCS’s commitment to public safety.



The Director-General of the NCCSALW, Mr Johnson Kokumo, a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, received the arms and ammunition on behalf of the National Security Adviser.



Kokumo expressed appreciation to the NCS for its proactive efforts in intercepting and handing over the arms.



He said that such seizures reflected the growing link between transnational smuggling networks and Nigeria’s domestic security challenges, and commended the leadership of NCS for their vigilance and professionalism.



Kokumo said that NCCSALW would conduct thorough documentation of these recovered arms and ammunition in line with international best practices, ensuring they were permanently look from circulation.



According to him, this handover underscores the continued importance of collaborative efforts between the NCCSALW, NCS, and other security agencies in curbing the flow of illicit small arms and light weapons.



“The exemplary work of the men and women of the NCS, alongside other security and intelligence agencies, remains commendable for their constant vigilance and efforts to safeguard national security.



“The National Centre expresses gratitude to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his steadfast support and policy direction.



“The NCCSALW remains committed to ensuring that the menace of illicit arms is curtailed.



“We will continue working in concert with all arms-bearing agencies, international partners, and stakeholders to maintain peace, stability, and security across Nigeria and the West African sub-region,” he said. (NAN)

