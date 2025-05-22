Centre reaffirms Nigeria’s leadership in cultural diplomacy, prepares for FESTAC at 50

Director-General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), Aisha Augie, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s leading position in cultural diplomacy on the African continent.

By Haruna Salami

She disclosed this after a crucial meeting with the Senate Committee on Arts, Culture and Creative Economy at the National Assembly.

Mrs. Augie also disclosed that the country was gearing up for the golden jubilee of one of its most historic cultural events—FESTAC @ 50.

Speaking with journalists after the closed-door session with the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Augie emphasised Nigeria’s enduring legacy in promoting African culture globally.

Augie described Nigeria’s cultural impact as “unmatched,” citing the 1977 Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC ’77) as a landmark event that placed the country at the centre of Africa’s cultural revival.

According to her, the upcoming FESTAC at 50, slated for 2027, offers another opportunity to showcase the richness of African heritage.

Augie explained that preparations for the anniversary event are already underway, adding that FESTAC ’77 laid the foundation for cultural unity and cooperation across the continent.

“As we approach 50 years since that historic gathering, we must build on that legacy,” she said.

She also noted the significant infrastructure and policy milestones that accompanied the original festival, many of which continue to serve as cultural landmarks in Nigeria.

“From the National Theatre in Lagos to FESTAC Town, the legacy of that moment endures,” she added.

Augie stated that the committee had acknowledged the importance of adequately funding cultural institutions in order to harness Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

“The senate assured us that cultural bodies like CBAAC will receive the budgetary backing needed to carry out their mandates”.