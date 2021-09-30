Centre ranks Ekiti State as second most transparent, integrity-compliant state

Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch, a non-partisan organisation, has ranked Ekiti State as the second among other states in transparency and accountability.

The ranking was disclosed in a statement on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, issued by Mr Yinka Oyebode, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Kayode Fayemi.

Oyebode stated that Ekiti State with the ranking emerged the second most transparent and integrity-compliant state in Nigeria.

He described the latest ranking as the product of the administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.

According to him, the 2021 Transparency and Integrity Index (TII) survey carried out by the centre showed that Ekiti emerged second with 73.33 per cent mark.

“Kaduna State came first with 76.67 per cent rating, while Kwara came third with 65 per cent in the report.

“According to the report, the centre aim is to promote accountability, transparency in the public sector and ensure good governance at all levels.

“The 36 states were assessed based on their commitments to fiscal transparency, budget implementation, open procurement and contracting, and citizens’ engagement.

“The centre stated that could only hold their governments accountable when they knew how they are being governed.

“It added that though all the 36 states have communication channels to facilitate citizens’ engagement, only Ekiti State and two other states have domesticated the Freedom of Information (FOI) Law.

“The UN is of the opinion that informed citizens can make decisions on how they are governed. Information is power.

“Therefore universal access to information is the cornerstone of healthy and inclusive societies.

“The TII Index 2021 will provide the benchmark to rate public sector institutions in Nigeria and at the same time, empower Nigerians to demand accountability at all levels,’’ he stated.

Oyebode added that local government councils were considered part of each state and were not assessed separately in the survey.

“Under the States Variables Compliance ranking for local governments, Ekiti State scored one point and was placed at the fourth position jointly with Kaduna State.

“Ekiti State was ranked third in its compliance with anti-corruption laws and citizens’ engagement.

“In budget and audit reports, Ekiti State ranked next to Kwara, Taraba and Yobe who were jointly placed first, while it was fifth in procurement ranking.

“The executive summary of the report revealed that 20 states published the list of its awarded contracts between 2016 and 2020, while 19 states disclosed the list of the contractors,’’ he stated.

Oyebode reiterated Gov. Fayemi-led administration’s commitment to uphold the tenets of transparency and accountability in government as well as excellent service delivery to citizens. (NAN)

