Centre lauds Pres.Buhari for giant strides at FMC, Asaba

The Centre for Peace, Transparency and Accountability (CPTA) on Tuesday commended the Federal Government for the giant developmental strides recorded at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba. Its Executive Director, Patrick Ogheneyero, said in a statement issued in Abuja that after a three-day performance assessment visit to the facility, he was amazed at the level of commitment to rapidly take quality healthcare services to Delta.

He listed equipment newly-supplied to the Centre to include direct digital X–ray machines, Computed Tomography scanning machine and Endoscopy machine. He stated that others were the Laparoscopy machine for minimal access surgeries, Echocardiography machine, Electroencephalography machine, and many more. “President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Dr Victor Osiatuma, as its Chief Medical Director has been pivotal to the rapid transformation witnessed at the FMC, Asaba.

“Indeed, Osituma’s appointment was a step in the right direction towards attaining the healthcare goal as he is currently transforming the Centre into a model federal hospital. “We are elated that Osiatuma has sorted out all workers unions-related issues that made FMC Asaba prominent for strikes and periodic shutdowns.

“He has also increased the output of the human capital through the employment of capable hands and the training and retaining of the staff. “FMC Asaba has become a model for others as the foresight and commitment by the current managers of the centre has yielded great results in spite of paucity of funds,’’ he stated. (NAN)