Centre lauds INEC over transparent conduct of 2023 polls, warns against blackmail

By Sarafina Christopher

Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CSJET), an NGO on Sunday in Abuja scored INEC and its chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood high on the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Its Executive Secretary, Mr Isaac Ikpa, told a news conference that though the elections came with challenges that were not out of place, writing off the whole process as lacking in credibility was preposterous.

He said INEC deserved commendation for noticeable improvements in the electoral process and its outcomes, noting that conducting elections is a herculean task.

“ CSJET commends INEC’s chairman for his display of courage in ensuring the credibility of the electoral process in spite of some challenges.

“Our position is hinged on the fact that we gathered reports from observers across the country on the electoral process.

“The majority of the outcome was positive, indicating that the elections were free, fair, and credible.

“This much was admitted by some international observer missions that rated the 2023 general elections as credible and arguably one of Nigeria’s most keenly-contested elections.

“The Centre commends Prof. Yakubu particularly on the technological innovations that were introduced in spite of efforts by saboteurs to discredit the electoral process,’’ Ikpa said.

The centre also warned disgruntled politicians against blackmailing INEC and its chairman.

“The 2023 general elections were indeed free, fair, and credible. We advise persons and groups threatening INEC and its chairman to face their opponents.

“The 2023 general elections would go down in history as one of the most keenly-contested elections as well as one of the freest, fairest, and most credible elections in the country’s annals,’’ Ikpa stressed.

He urged those displeased with the electoral process and the outcome to seek redress through lawful means rather than casting aspersions on INEC and its chairman. (NAN)