Centre inaugurates fellowship to empower women leadership in fisheries

By Angela Atabo

Centre for Gender Economics in Africa (CGE Africa) has inaugurated Future Women Leaders in Fisheries Fellowship (FUWOLIFF) programme designed to empower female postgraduate students with leadership and advocacy skills.

Mrs Uchenna Idoko, CGE Africa’s Executive Director, said the move was geared towards tackling gender disparity in Nigeria’s fisheries and aquaculture sector.

According to Idoko, the FUWOLIFF programme will boost women leadership in fisheries, thereby, doing away with the under-representation of women in leadership positions by promoting gender equality and inclusivity.

“By providing training and mentorship opportunities, the fellowship will equip female postgraduate students with the necessary skills to become influential leaders and advocates in the sector.

“The one-year initiative, funded by Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), brings together 12 female postgraduate fellows from four key institutions.

“The instructions are: University of Ibadan; Lagos State University; Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta; and the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

“The aim is to develop leadership competencies and drive gender-inclusive solutions in fisheries and aquaculture,” she said.

The executive director explained that to kick-start the programme, CGE Africa hosted a two-day onboarding workshop from Feb.20 to 21st in Abeokuta.

According to her, during the workshop, fellows shared personal experiences about their journeys in fisheries and aquaculture, highlighting challenges and aspirations.

She said the exercise shed light on barriers to gender parity in leadership and provided a platform for reflection, mentorship, and strategic planning.

The executive director emphasised the need for more women in decision-making roles.

Also, CGE Africa’s Programme Manager, Regina Solomon, said the leadership programme’s goal was to strengthen the leadership pipeline for women in fisheries.

Solomon encouraged the fellows to use their research as a tool for advocacy and transformation.

According to her, the fellows crafted action plans, outlining concrete steps they will take to influence gender dynamics in their academic institutions and professional spaces.

“The plans will be harmonised to form a collective roadmap for the cohort.

“The FUWOLIFF programme represents a significant step towards gender inclusion in Nigeria’s fisheries and aquaculture sector.

“It is expected to inspire more women to take up leadership roles in the blue economy,” she said. (NAN)W