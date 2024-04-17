Centre honours former VC of IMSU for exemplary leadership

The Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy (CRPA) Abuja in conjunction with Cruise Point Publishers on Wednesday presented Prof Peter Aka, former Acting Vice-chancellor of Imo State University (IMSU) with award of Exemplary Leadership.

Aka is a Senior Lecturer and former Head of Department, Pharmacology and Toxicology at University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN)

He was appointed acting VC of IMSU by Gov Hope Uzodimma of Imo State from January 2021 to March 2022.

Presenting the award in Nsukka Mr Daniel Irodinso who led the team from Abuja CRPA Office said the award was in recognition of Aka’s immense contributions, efficient and effective adminstration in IMSU as well as his strategic contributions in pharmacology and Toxicology.

“The centre assessed Aka’s achievements in the university from January 2021 to March 2022 when he was acting VC in IMSU.

“The VC shows himself as exemplary leader because within this short period in office he solved the problem of medical accreditation in IMSU that made many student’s to be stranded for some years before his appointment as VC.

“Established a Pharmacy School in the university which is the first of its kind in the southern part of the country.

” Established IMUS University Primary School, upgraded the University’s Medical Centre from its one room status to a standard Medical Centre, ensure quality teaching and learning among other achievements,”he said.

Irodinso said that peculiar thing about CRPA as Civil Society Organisation is that the centre hardly gives award to leaders while in office but after the leader had finished his tenure.

“This always gives the centre opportunity to assess and evaluate his/her achievements thoroughly without any influence.

“It’s after this assessment and evaluation that the centre sees Aka as one of the best among equals, a dedicated leader and decided to honour him with this leadership award,” he said.

He said that the centre wants Aka to see the award as encouragement that would spur him to render more selfless and quality service to humanity.

“CRPA will continue to recognise and honour all who excel in rendering quality service to humanity as a way of encouraging hardwork and patriotism,”he said

Speaking Prof Chukuemeka Nworu, a fomer Head of Department in Pharmacology and Toxicology UNN commended the centre for the award.

He said Aka merited and deserved the award because of his excellent leadership and immense contributions to education especially in pharmacology and Toxicology.

“I commend CRPA for the award to Aka, the erudite professor had supervised many masters and PhD s, postgraduates and many of his PhD graduates are professors in various universities including myself.

“I am not surprised on this recognition and award of exemplary leadership to the former IMSU VC.

“His numerous achievements as acting VC of IMSU within a short period of time have been attracting applauds, recommendations and awards from people from different walks of life,” he said.

Responding, the former VC said he was humbled and overwhelmed by the centre founding him worthy for the ward on exemplary leadership.

“I don’t even know that when I fee I am doing my duties, people are watching and recording actions and inactions.

“Is God’s uncommon wisdom that made it possible for me to excel in my department as well as the acting VC IMSU.

“I express my appreciation to the centre for finding me worthy for this award as the former acting VC of IMSU from January 2021 to March 2022, I give God all the glory,”he said.

He said it was not an easy task to establish Pharmacy School in IMSU, upgrade the Medical Centre, establish the University Primary School, resolve the issue of medical accreditation among other things within that short period .

“Is because I wanted my administration to leave a good indelible mark at IMSU that will be remembered now and generation unborn since I am an indigen of Imo State.

Aka said the award will serve as encouragement, to offer more selfless service to humanity as well as continue to maintain integrity, accountability and transparency in all ramifications.