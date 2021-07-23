Centre for Arms Control not recruiting, warns against fraudsters

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) on Friday warned the public against fraudsters touting recruitment in the name of the centre.

Head, Strategic Communication, Office of The National Security Adviser, Mr Zakari Usman, gave the warning in a statement issued in Abuja.

Usman described the said recruitment targeted at unsuspecting members of the public as fraudulent and fake.

He said that NCCSALW was not recruiting currently and did not engage the services of any individual or recruitment agent to recruit on its behalf.

According to him, for the avoidance of doubt, the information on recruitment circulating on social media is “fake and did not emanate from the Centre’’.

“Job seekers are advised to disregard same. The public should also be informed that no government agency will demand for or receive payment for any employment.

“The NCCSALW by this notice hereby advises the general public to be wary of these fraudulent activities,’’ he stated. (NAN)

