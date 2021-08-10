Centre faults N/Delta leaders ultimatum to FG on national dialogue

Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD) has faulted the three-month ultimatum by Delta leaders the Federal Government,  convene  a .

SCDDD Executive Director, Amb. Sani Bala, said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Bala said that the centre aligned the Delta leaders on the need for the Federal Government convene a , it should not be a timeline.

“The centre is aware that achieving these takes time and resources and considers it unrealistic propose nor support any timeline the Federal Government.

” However, a  call for representatives of ethnic to chart a new course via a to be convened by the Federal Government is in order.

“The call is in line our  aim of mainstreaming a  society-driven national .”

Bala, however,  said the centre did not share the three-month ultimatum the Delta leaders issued to the Federal Government  to convene the .

“This is without any prejudice or iota of intent to downplay the import nor challenge the right of the Niger Delta people to express their views,” he said.

He said the centre was to promoting consensus on workable pathways to durable peace, national unity, security and sustainable development.

‘The centre is set out to achieve a patient and rigorous for consensus by all stakeholders,  on peaceful and systematic ways of addressing major challenges of governance and nation-building.

Bala said he was happy with the media for the wider dissemination of its ongoing national unity project.

He said  the centre had received many positive contributions from ethnic nationalities. (NAN)

