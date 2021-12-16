Centre donates wheelchairs to 30 PWDs in Nasarawa

December 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Beautiful Gate Handicapped People Center, a Jos- NGO, has donated wheelchairs to 30 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Akwanga, .This was contained in a statement by issued by Miss Sandra Yilgwan, Programme of centre, on Wednesday in Jos.

Yilgwan who presented items to beneficiaries, said that gesture was part of activities marking 2021 International Day of Persons with Disabilities.She said two of the beneficiaries, Ritse Mwei, 9, and Miracle Chagga, 8, will be attending school for the first time.

Yilgwan said parents of the two girls had promised to enroll then in school in January, to give them a better future.She admonished the beneficiaries to make good use of the wheelchairs, to an independent life and become useful to the society. (NAN)

Tags: , , , ,