Centre donates wheelchairs to 30 PWDs in Nasarawa

The Beautiful Gate Handicapped People Center, a Jos-based NGO, has donated wheelchairs to 30 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Akwanga, Nasarawa State.This was contained in a statement by issued by Miss Sandra Yilgwan, Programme Officer of the centre, on Wednesday in Jos.

Yilgwan who presented the items to beneficiaries, said that the gesture was part of activities marking the 2021 International Day of Persons with Disabilities.She said two of the beneficiaries, Ritse Mwei, 9, and Miracle Chagga, 8, will be attending school for the first time.

Yilgwan said the parents of the two girls had promised to enroll then in school in January, to give them a better future.She admonished the beneficiaries to make good use of the wheelchairs, to build an independent life and become useful to the society. (NAN)

