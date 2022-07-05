Centre donates foodstuff to school of deaf in Plateau 

The Beautiful Gate Handicapped People Center, Jos, has

donated foodstuff to School of the Deaf in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.Mr Ayuba Gufwan, the Executive Director and Founder of the centre, presented the items on Tuesday in

Bassa, saying the gesture was aimed at bringing succour to the students.Gufwan explained that the donation was done in collaboration with Dame Paulen Tallen, the Minister of Women Affairs.

He added that “the donation is part of the mandate of the centre to support Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in the society.”He called on public-spirited individuals and groups to support such category of persons, adding that it would enable them to live better.Mr Daspan Dauda, a teacher in the school who received the items thanked Gufwan for the gesture and assured him that it would be put into judicious use.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items donated include bags of sugar, salt, maize, sorghum, beans, rice, millet and garri.Others items were cartons of seasoning, toilet soap, gallons of palm oil, among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

