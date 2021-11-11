Centre donates 90 crutches, other items to orthopedic patients in Plateau

A Jos-based NGO, the Beautiful Gate Handicapped Peoples Centre, has donated 90 crutches and 40 walking aid items to patients at a local orthopedic facility at Moekat, Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau.Presenting the items to the beneficiaries on Thursday, Mr Ayuba Gufwan, the Chief Executive Officer of the centre, said that the gesture was aimed at alleviating the suffering of the patients.

He added that the donation was his personal support and a way of identifying with the beneficiaries in their moment of need.“This is not politics, but I travelled hundreds of kilometres from Jos to this place first to identify with those taking treatment here and pray with them for quick recovery.“

Also, I have come with a little support; I’m here with 90 wooden and aluminum crutches and 40 walking aid items to be distributed to these patients.“This is to cushion and reduce their suffering and financial burden,” he said.Gufwan, who decried the absence of some basic amenities like potable water, accommodation and sanitary facilities at the treatment centre, called on government and pubic-spirited individuals support.“I have have gone round the this massive place and I noticed the sheer absence of some basic facilities.”

There is complete absence of potable water, bathrooms and toilets, accommodation, among others.“This place, though local, but it is a great intervention on those who cannot afford bigger and modern orthopedic hospitals” So, I call on government and public-spirited individuals and groups to come and support so as to address some of these imminent challenges,” he said.

A cross section of patients at the bone setting centreMr Ezekiel Dapialong, the bone setter and owner of the treatment centre, who received the items on behalf of his patients, thanked Gufwan for the gesture and promised to judiciously distribute to them.Dapialong, who said he had over 100 patients with different kind of orthopedic challenges, called on government to support his efforts.He further explained that his patients were from different parts of the country, adding that his treatments often last between three weeks to three months, depending on the severity of the case.“I have been doing this work for the past 40 years and we have patients coming with all kind of orthopedic problem from different parts of this country.“

I want to really thank this philanthropist for this kind donation because I believe it will go a long way to address the challenges of my patients, particularly the poor ones.“This act of kindness will forever be remembered.

“We want to call on government to address some of our major challenges, particularly lack of potable water,” he said.A patient, Alhaji Hyatu Suleiman, also thanked Gufwan for the support and prayed God to open more doors for him to do more for humanity. (NAN)

