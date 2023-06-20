Centre describes new Service Chiefs as consummate security, intelligence experts

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Centre for Wounded Servicemen and Fallen Heroes Supports Fund (CFWS&FHSF) has described the newly appointed Service Chiefs as consummate security and intelligence experts.

Retired Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe, Chairman of the centre’s Board of Trustees, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He lauded President Bola Tinubu for the appointments.

“They are consummate security and intelligence experts whose experience would help attenuate the potential adverse consequences of extant security crisis in our nation’s development,” he said.

Esekhaigbe added that the centre was particularly elated by the appointments, because the new Service Chiefs belonged to the generation of selfless officers that were ready to sacrifice their lives for the country.

“We convey our felicitations, prayers and best wishes on this joyous and auspicious occasion as you double down on your efforts to reposition the Nigeria security architecture.

“You all have the skills, security leadership, intelligence and strategy to surmounts all forms of crimes in our society.

“We urges you to bring to bear your specialist, wealth of experience and your expertise to ride off insecurity in our father’s land,” he said.

He said the centre was confident that the skills, passion and exposure of the newly appointed Service Chiefs would tame the security monsters that had been confronting the country to the barest minimum.

Esekhaigbe charged the new Service Chiefs to be steadfast in service and to work towards promoting peace, unity and hope in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu had before the new appointments, approved the immediate retirement of National Security Adviser, Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and Comptroller-General of Customs, with immediate effect.

This was announced by Mr Willie Bassey, Director of Information, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF).

By the new appointments, Malam Nuhu Ribadu is now the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Taofeeq Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff, and AVM H.B Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

Others are; DIG Kayode Egbetokun as Acting Inspector-General of Police, Maj.-Gen. EPA Undiandeye, Chief of Defense Intelligence, Col. Adebisi Onasanya, Commander Brigade of Guards, and Lt.-Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf, Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja.

Also appointed are, Lt.-Col. Auwalu Baba Inuwa 177, Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State, Lt.-Col. Mohammed J. Abdulkarim, 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger, Lt.- Col. Olumide A. Akingbesote, 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja among others.

The newly appointed service chiefs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution.(NAN)

