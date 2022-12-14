Centre commends CDS, military over improved security

By Sarafina Christopher

The Centre for African Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor for the improvement in security ahead of the 2023 elections.

Dr Cecilia Ikechukwu, Executive Director of CALSER said at a news briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, that the Armed Forces had demonstrated zeal and readiness towards credible, transparent and violence-free elections.

She described the CDS as a game changer in the war against insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements.

Ikechukwu also said that the apolitical stance of the military ahead of the elections was “reassuring and enough reason for Nigerians to celebrate the protection and perseverance of their nascent democracy.

“We must admit that the Armed Forces’ involvement in internal security operations has indeed been the game changer in our efforts to address the threats posed by criminal elements and their sponsors across the country.

“This much has been evident in the numerous gains recorded in the war against Boko Haram terrorists, separationist agitators, kidnappers, bandits, religious extremists and other acts of criminalities.

“The level of inter-agency collaborations championed by the Chief of Defence Staff is worthy of commendation.

“As a leader, the CDS understands the value of teamwork which he has entrenched since his appointment,” she added.

Ikechukwu said that the group was not surprised by the exploits of the Chief of Defence Staff because of his track records in all areas he served.

“Our special commendation also goes to all heads of the various security agencies for putting the country’s interest at heart in ensuring that activities of criminal elements are neutralised and we have a country.

“We are buoyed by the fact that the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has risen above sentiments to give us a country by toiling night and day to ensure that we sleep with our eyes closed.

“This is remarkable and an indication that tough times await those planning to use the forthcoming general elections to cause unrest in the country,” the executive director said.

According to her, the capacity of the Armed Forces to deal with unscrupulous elements has never been in doubt.

“As concerned stakeholders in the Nigerian Project, our position remains that the Armed Forces have proven to be reliable and well-positioned to defend and protect the Constitution,” Ikechukwu said.

She urged all well-meaning Nigerians to extend their support to the Armed Forces so as to preserve democracy.

“Our commendation and appreciation are high, the CDS has demonstrated that purposeful leadership is all that is required to address the country’s numerous challenges.

“The Service Chiefs, the Commanders, officers and men of the Armed Forces are indeed heroes of our democracy.

“We pledge our continued support in the country’s fight against crime and criminalities,” the executive director said.

She said that the centre expect the military and other security agencies to continue to be proactive in their operations to secure the country. (NAN)