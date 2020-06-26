Centre calls for implementation of Anti-Torture Act

Share the news













As the world marks the International Day Against Torture, the Sterling Law Centre calls for comprehensive implementation of Anti-Torture Act.

The Centre made the call in a statement by Wuyep Desire, the Executive Director and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Friday.

According to the centre, “it is an appalling reality that torture, as well as other forms of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment is still being employed as a tool of investigation by security agencies in Nigeria.

“This is in spite of the enactment of the Anti-Torture Act in 2017 which prohibits and criminalizes torture and other forms of inhuman treatment.

“As the world marks the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, we at Sterling Law Centre find it appropriate to seize the opportunity that the day presents to call for complete end to torture.

“We also call on all men and women of good conscience in our dear country to spare a minute to imagine the horrors that are inflicted upon our people everyday at the hands of the police and other law enforcement agencies.

“Examples of violence used include systematic beatings, head-banging, use of ruffle butts, forceful uprooting of nails and jumping on stomach; and those most susceptible to police torture are usually from marginalised sections of society, including students, job seekers, daily-wage workers, artisans and domestic workers.

“Gender based violence is also evident in reports of police torture, with accounts of rape, sexual assault and humiliation of female suspects.

The Centre also observed that the normalized torture of persons in Police custody is unacceptable.

“Torture in police custody has been normalised to the extent that those involved in criminal investigation accept it as an inevitable and sometimes routine part of their work, is unacceptable.

“The Nigerian state has failed victims of torture for far too long, and while the lives lost in the process cannot be replaced, we can build a safer country for citizens by putting an end to acts of torture.

“The Nigerian Constitution explicitly makes the right to freedom from torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment a non-derogable right, while The Anti-Torture Act, 2017 clearly criminalises torture and protects victims and witnesses of torture,” the statement read.

The Centre called on the Attorney General of the Federation to ensure the full implementation of the Act and ensure compliance.

“We call on the AGF and other stakeholders to work towards full implementation of the Act and to put in place mechanism to ensure compliance so as to completely eliminate torture in Nigeria.

“Sterling Law Centre wishes to take liberty of this significant day to reiterate the need to establish a truly independent and external structure to investigate incidences of torture and address the complaints of victims. Together, we can kill the monster that torture is.”

Related