Centre calls for electoral reforms to boost citizen participation, trust

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has called for appropriate reforms and technology integration to increase citizen participation and trust in Nigeria’s electoral processes.

The centre made the call when releasing a survey titled “Citizens’ Perception Survey on Edo and Ondo 2024 Gubernatorial Elections” in Abuja.

Presenting the survey, CJID’s Deputy Director, Accountability Programme, Mbolo Elo, urged stakeholders to collaborate in creating a more inclusive and transparent electoral environment.

The stakeholders include electoral institutions, political parties, media, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and the judiciary.

Elo noted that allegations of irregularities and malpractices have cast shadows over the credibility of recent polls, raising concerns about the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.

He emphasised the need for appropriate technology integration, taking potential risks into account, to enhance the process and its credibility.

The survey, part of the CJID’s Media in National Election (MiNE) project, used a mixed-methods approach to gather insights from 2,156 respondents across urban and rural areas in both states.

It explored citizens’ understanding of the electoral process, perceptions of electoral institutions, and engagement in civic activities.

Elo highlighted a troubling trend of distrust towards electoral processes and institutions, with only 36 per cent of respondents expressing confidence in the elections being conducted fairly and credibly.

“In spite of a substantial number of registered voters participating in the survey, only 25 per cent were active members of political parties.

“Many respondents also questioned the ability of political parties to genuinely represent their interests.

“Media coverage of the elections was deemed fair by 57 per cent of respondents, though many felt it was biased or indifferent.”

The survey also showed significant voter apathy, with historical data indicating a declining trend in voters turnout.

To address these issues, the CJID proposed recommendations, including continuous civic and voter education, improving internal democracy of political parties, and enhancing transparency and fairness in party processes.

(NAN)