Centre approves projects for Nigeria

The Pan African Center for Strategic Reflection, Planning and Alternative Action (Praxis Center) has formally approved its strategic programmes and projects for Nigeria.

A statement by the Deputy Executive Director, Atambi Ade Ade and made available to Newsdiaryonline Thursday said the gesture is in line with the mandate of the Centre.

Read the full statement below:

The reality in Nigeria today, points to the fact that fundamental and concrete steps must be taken to reverse the negative trends and put Nigeria on the right track. We at Praxis center are convinced that Nigerian Citizenship is critical and central to improving the quality of life for Nigerians.

Unfortunately, as we speak today, majority of Nigerians have been denied and deprived of the benefits that should accrue to them as citizens. Successive Governments in Nigeria at all levels from 1999 to date have failed to comply with the spirit and letters of Chapter 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended

Praxis Center believes that Chapters 2, 3 & 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended must be adhered to by all stakeholders in the Nigerian Project if we are to make any real headway as a Nation.

Praxis Center has designed, developed and formally approved/adopted a plan of action centred around the issue of Nigerian Citizenship. The plan of action will comprise of and be implemented through programmes and projects.

The Praxis Center Nigeria Plan of Action shall comprise of the following;

1- The Nigerian Citizenship Project (TNCP).

2- The People’s Attorney Project (TPAP).

3- The [Pan] African Renaissance Project (TARP)

4- Governance Situation Room and Human Rights Monitor (GSR-HRM):

The Project details are as follows;

1- The Nigerian Citizenship Project (TNCP):

The Nigerian Citizenship project (TNCP) has been conceived with the conviction that the only way Nigeria and Nigerians can make any meaningful headway is if Nigerians understand and appreciate the concept of Citizenship against the background of Nigerian Citizenship (Their Rights, Duties and Obligations, mindset/paradigm, benefits etc.).

2- The People’s Attorney Project (TPAP):

The People’s Attorney Project (TPAP) is an initiative that seeks to provide legal aid in the true sense of the word to the people, groups of people and communities that really need it. The aid would come in various ways; enlightenment and education, counselling, advice and guidance and legal representation in court or before administrative bodies.

3- The [Pan] African Renaissance Project (TARP):

The [Pan] African Renaissance Project (TARP) shall be focused on raising Pan African awareness, building Pan African Solidarity of citizens, and preparing Africans for a return of Africa to a central place in the scheme of development of human civilisation.

4- Governance Situation Room and Human Rights Monitor (GSR-HRM):

Based on Parameters and indices that we have developed we are going to monitor and respond with practical and pragmatic solutions to the challenges of everyday governance in Nigeria. The three arms of government that would be covered are the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary. At the inception the focus is the Federal Government, but over time based on resources and capacity we would expand our coverage to States and the Local Government Areas. We would also monitor Human rights in the context of delivery of good governance in Nigeria.

Praxis Center would also host and organise periodic programmes and events, some of which include but are not restricted to the following;

1- The Praxis Policy Round Table- This is a periodic (monthly/bimonthly) programme that would focus on analysis of specific policy issues and proffer pragmatic recommendations on enabling laws and legislation and policies and practices that are required to ensure that Nigerians enjoy qualitative service delivery from institutions of government that are required by law to provide the services. Praxis Center would have an in- house policy advisory team that would serve as our think-tank. State and non-state actors and other relevant stakeholders would also be invited to participate in the Round Tables.

2- The Praxis Platform- this is a quarterly/Bi-annual high-level dialogue programme that would be used to address and confront controversial and topical issues in Nigeria, Africa and Globally as it concerns and affects Nigeria and Africa. There are so many issues that are on the front burner that have not been properly interrogated and that require to be challenged and addressed.

Praxis Center would in addition to the above programmes, projects and events continue to provide services that are in line with its core mandate.

