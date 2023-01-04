Centre applauds Buhari over NDDC, calls for board’s inauguration

By Aderogba George

Citizens Communication and Advocacy Centre, a Civil Society Organisation, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent screening of the NDDC Board.

The Executive Director of the centre, Mr Charles Ibiang, along with other civil society groups, gave the commendation at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

The executive director stated that the appointment of Chief Samuel Ogbuku by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Managing Director of the troubled NDDC, was strategic and well deserved.

Ibiang said the leadership and operations of the Niger Delta region required an unusual approach and temperament.

He said that the choice of President Buhari for “a seasoned administrator, passionate Niger Delta compatriot and a good manager of men and resources in the person of Ogbuku”, was a right one.

He said that President Buhari understood that this was a challenging time for the Niger Delta region and the NDDC as a commission, and urged him to Inaugurate the NDDC Board without delay.

“Therefore, having a personality with a requisite knowledge, experience and broad mind, who understands the issues in the region, cannot be over emphasised.

“The NDDC has remained without a Governing Board for a very longtime.”

He said there was nothing wrong for the inauguration of a board and a sustainable structure for efficient service delivery by the commission.

He called on Niger Delta people to allow peace to reign and support Ogbuku and Mrs. Lauretta Onochie for the board and management to achieve the desired efficiency in NDDC (NAN)