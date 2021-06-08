The National Obstetric Fistula Centre (NOFIC), Abakaliki, Ebonyi, has warned pregnant women against patronising quacks whose maternity services could result to exposure to Fistula condition.



Prof. Johnson Obuna, Medical Director of the centre, gave the advice in Abakaliki on Tuesday during ward inspection of fistula patients at post operative and pre-operative wards.



Obuna said that the commonest cases of fistula received at the centre were from caesarean section done in other hospitals with inexperienced practitioners.



He urged the patients to seek proper medical care and standard health facilities where emergency cases could be handled.



“Up to 63.5 per cent are from caesarean section. When a pregnant woman accesses good antenatal care and adheres to instructions from experts, the chance will be avoided.



“But if she fails to take instructions and the delivery is poor, she will get fistula until proven otherwise, because labour is not normal until after delivery,” Obuna said.



He, however, commended the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the state governor and his wife for their deep commitment to ensure effective restoration of the patients.



Mr Benedict Essong, UNFPA representative, said that the organisation would continue to support patients with fistula and ensure pregnant women did not die while giving birth.



Essong said the agency expected that all forms of Gender based violence against women and girls would drop to zero level by 2030.



Also, Coordinator, Family Succour and Upliftment Foundation, Mr Chukwuma Elom, said that Mrs Rachael Umahi, wife of Gov. David Umahi was committed to ensuring that fistula patients were free from the scourge.



Elon said that the foundation, which was a pet project of Mrs Umahi, would empower the restored fistula patients after their discharge.



A patient Veronica Una commended the UNFPA, the governor and his wife for their numerous support toward the well being of women. (NAN)

