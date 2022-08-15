Center ranks UCH high on service, ethics

The Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation today declared that the University College Hospital, Ibadan ranked top as the most ethically responsible and least corrupt institution in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of the Centre, Prince Musa Yakubu who spoke at an award ceremony held at the Hospital’s board room said; “we have been to over fifty tertiary health institutions in the country within a period of sixteen months and following an extensive whistleblowing research, the UCH ranked top.”

On five occasions, we have sent three whistleblowers into this institution and where they needed to subject some staff to interaction as normal visitors, they have done it”

Our investigations revealed that the University College Hospital is Servicom compliant.

“Some other thematic areas we considered include staff discipline, contract award/bidding process, emotional intelligence of the managing officers, and time management. We have operated in Nigeria for fifteen years and this is the first time we are convinced that this organization complies with corporate ethics and integrity.” He remarked

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of certificates to the Hospital and its top management officers by the Centre’s Executive Director, Prince Musa Yakubu.

The Chief Medical Director of UCH, Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo received on behalf of the Hospital a Corporate Certificate of Credence Award which declares that the UCH is compliant with Corporate Ethics and Integrity. He was also conferred the organization’s highest honorific title of Integrity Icon of Nigeria (IION).

The Professional Ethics Compliance award was conferred on the Chairman (MAC), Dr. Abiodun Moshood Adeoye, Director of Administration, Mr. Stephen Olubusayo Oladejo, Director of Finance and Accounts, Mrs. Julianah Oluwayemisi Matthew, while the Hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Toye Akinrinlola who bagged the Workplace Ethics Ambassadors Award.

