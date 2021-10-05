Center for civilians in conflict appoints new Nigeria country director

Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC), an International NGO, has appointed Dr Benson Chinedu Olugbuo as its New Country Director in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja by the group’s Media and Publicity Directorate.It stated that Olugbuo is an experienced leader who has been appointed to lead the growing team in the region.“He brings more than a decade of experience across the nonprofit, academia, and justice reform sectors.“Dr Olugbuo holds a PhD in Public Law from the University of Cape Town, South Africa; an LLM in Human Rights and Democratization in Africa from the University of Pretoria, South Africa; and an Honors LLB from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.“He is a solicitor and advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, with experience in human rights and democracy.“

Prior to joining CIVIC, he was a Fox International Fellow and Visiting Assistant in Research at the Whitney and Betty MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies at Yale University and the Anglophone Africa Coordinator for the NGO Coalition for the ICC.“He led the campaign for the ratification and domestic implementation of the Rome Statute of the ICC in Sub-Saharan Africa and participated in the Review Conference of the ICC in 2010.“Most recently, Dr Olugbuo was the Executive Director of the Cleen Foundation, formerly known as Centre for Law Enforcement Education from October 2015 to August 2021.“

He has published widely on justice sector reform, international criminal justice, and human rights in Africa,” it stated.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CIVIC is an International Organisation dedicated to promoting the protection of civilians in conflict.

It aims to support communities affected by conflicts in their quest for protection and strengthen the resolve and capacity of armed actors to prevent and respond to civilian harm.It operates in conflict zones throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and South Asia to advance a higher standard of protection for civilians. (NAN)

