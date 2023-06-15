Census postponement, an opportunity to further perfect process — NPC

By Ezra Musa

The National Population Commission (NPC) says the postponement of the 2023 National Population and Housing Census has given the commission the opportunity to further perfect the processes and systems.

Abdulmalik Durunguwa, the NPC Federal Commissioner in charge of Kaduna State, made this known during a meeting with media executives on Wednesday.

He said the meeting was to update the media on progress made so far in preparation for the 2023 population and housing census before the postponement.

He said the decision of former President Muhammadu Buhari to postpone the conduct of the census was to give the present administration the opportunity to have input into the census process.

The federal commissioner, who commended the media for the awareness and sensitisation of Nigerians on the census said “the postponement has given the commission the opportunity to further perfect its processes and systems for the conduct of the first-ever digital census.

“The focus of the commission is to ensure that all the resources expended so far are safeguarded, that the nation does not need to start all over when the census is to be conducted.”

He said the commission was not just looking at the immediate need of delivering the next census but concerned more about laying a solid foundation for future census.

Durunguwa added that no fewer than 40,000 indigenes were recriuted and trained, comprising ad hoc staff enumerators, facilitators and supervisors.

“The commission has equally demarcated the land areas for easy operation, in addition to procurement of necessary equipment and other logistics,” he said.

He called for sustained partnership, and urged the media to continue to enlighten the people on the importance of census.

Maryam Aliyu, Head of Technical of the commission, described the media as strategic partner in the commission’s arrangements for the census.

Aliyu, who gave details of all that the NPC had done in the state, said the innovation being introduced by the commission would make the 2023 exercise a census data of high reckoning.

“We will use hybrid digital technology in the conduct of the excercise, satellite imagery shall be collated to enable us to produce reliable data for virtually every professional”, she said.

In his remarks, Ibrahim Soba, State Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), said the agency had been sensitising communities to ensure credible census.

He said that NÒA had covered 4,000 local communities with information materials for residents to take ownership of the census. (NAN)

