Census: NPC trains personnel in updating enumeration area demarcation

By Ishaq Zaki

The National Population Commission (NPC) has trained more than 200 personnel in updating Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in four local government areas of Zamfara.

The NPC Federal Commissioner in charge of Zamfara, Alhaji Muhammad Muttaka-Rini, made the disclosure in Gusau on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Muttaka-Rini said that the training was in preparation for the 2022 Population and Housing Census.

“The exercise will cover LGAs demarcated previously across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

“In Zamfara, the exercise is currently going on in Bakura, Bungudu Gusau and Maradun LGAs,” he said.

According to him, the objective of the EAD is to bring the Enumeration Area (EA) maps up to date with the current realities using the latest EAD pad application and updating methodology.

“Others are to recapture and analylise the rate of change in EA.

“The exercise is, therefore, based on advancement in technology and untiring desire for the commission to conduct a digital and credible census that will meet global standards.

“It will also involve revising and listing of all new buildings and households using the current improved methodology,” he added.

According to him, it will also involve completion of mop-up exercise for some areas which could not be demarcated in previous phases of the EAD due to security threat and other reasons.

Muttaka-Rini gave assurance of the commission’s commitment to and readiness for a successful census.

He solicited the support and cooperation of the state government, local councils, traditional institutions and other stakeholders in sensitising members of the public in the selected LGAs to ensure success. (NAN)

