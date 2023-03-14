Census: NPC trains centre managers, administrators ahead of headcount

By Douglas Okoro

The National Population Commission has commenced capacity-building training for the Training Centre Managers and Administrators (TCMA) ahead of the scheduled 2023 Housing and Population Census (HPC).

Mrs Julian Nmanyaike, State Director of the commission who declared the training open, emphasised the importance of the training and urged the participants to show deep commitments to all aspects of the training.

She noted that the commission attached importance to every category of the training, organised to equip the capacity of various levels of ad hoc personnel to be deployed in the headcount.

The director, who congratulated the participants for being successfully chosen for the training, appealed to them to give their best to ensure the success of the exercise.

“Your being here is a privilege and because it is a privilege, it means that you are privileged to be part and parcel of this programme.

” Make sure that everything that will be taught in this training you understand well because just as the facilitator is going to teach you, it means that after now when we move down to the next level, you are going to be a facilitator.

“What it means is that you must understand the nitty-gritty of what we are going to teach at this stage.

” The training period is not a time to play around, it is a time for us to be busy because we have only three days to go in the training,” Nmanyaike said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 70 persons are taking part in the three-day training at the Multipurpose Hall of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Abakaliki Study Centre.

NAN further reports that TCMAs will be responsible for the management of facilities and maintenance of a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning at every level of training. (NAN)